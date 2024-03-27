Karnataka: Tension In Congress As Mlas, Mlcs Threaten To Quit If Kolar LS Ticket Goes To Muniyappa Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The political landscape of Karnataka is currently involved in high drama as five MLAs and MLCs on Congress party, including the Minister of Higher Educatio Dr. MC Sudhakar, have threatened to

resign if the Kolar Lok Sabha ticket is given to KG Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of ex-Minister KH Muniyappa.

The genesis of this upheaval lies in the controversial ticket allocation process, where the son-in-law of former Minister KH Muniyappa, K.G. Chikka Peddanna, is believed to have wielded significant influence. This development has fueled discontent among several Congress MLAs and MLCs within the the state, prompting them to take decisive action.

Amidst the chaos, ministers and MLAs arrived

to the Legislative Assembly Secretary's office to formally submit their resignation forms. Following this, they plan to embark on a journey to Mangaluru, where they plan to present their resignations to the esteemed Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Amidst the turmoil, MLCs Nazeer Ahmed and Anil Kumar arrived to Karnataka Legislative Council speaker Basavaraj Horatti's office, while efforts were made by Minister Byrathi Suresh and MLA Pradeep Eshwar to try and persuade them not to resign. Subsequently, Naseer Ahmad and Anil Kumar have written the resignation letters.

Minister MC Sudhakar, Minister and Malur MLA Nanje Gowda Kolar MLA Kothur Manjunath Parishad members Anil Kumar and Nazeer Ahmed Local leaders have given up after negotiations failed. The Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, and the rebellion in Kolar Congress has spiraled out of control. This is likely to adversely affect the upcoming elections.

However, the feud between the two factions persists and now threatens to disrupt the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well. Personal interests seem to outweigh party interests, creating turmoil within the political high command of Minister K.H. Muniyappa and former minister Ramesh Kumar's factions. Negotiations between these leaders have failed, leaving state leaders at a standstill.

Is Congress High command searching for new candidate?

Minister M.C. Sudhakar was on the verge of submitting his resignation to Kolar MLAs, was intervened by CM Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, who attended the Mandya district convention, personally contacted Sudhakar and four MLAs, instructing them not to resign. Despite a negotiation meeting led by Minister Byrathi Suresh, where grievances were aired, no resignations were submitted. Instead, there is now a promise to find a new candidate in collaboration with disgruntled Kolar leaders. Consequently, the submission of resignations by the leaders has been halted