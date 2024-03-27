Dutch PM joins in talks with Chinese leaders on semiconductor export restrictions, global conflicts

(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is slated to engage in discussions with Chinese leadership on Wednesday, with the agenda expected to encompass a range of pressing global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Dutch restrictions on the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.



The Netherlands implemented export licensing requirements in 2023, mandating authorization for the sale of machinery capable of producing advanced processor chips. This decision came in the wake of the United States' move to block Chinese access to cutting-edge chips and the associated manufacturing equipment, citing national security concerns, and encouraging its allies to adopt similar measures.



Rutte, alongside Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen, is scheduled to hold meetings with China's top leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, as outlined in a release from the Dutch government. The discussions are anticipated to delve into the implications of Dutch restrictions on semiconductor exports and their broader ramifications for international trade and security dynamics.



Central to this dialogue is the role of Dutch company ASML, renowned as the sole global producer of machinery utilizing extreme ultraviolet lithography for the production of advanced semiconductors. Notably, China emerged as ASML's second-largest market in 2023, constituting 29% of its revenue, driven by significant purchases from Chinese entities prior to the implementation of export licensing requirements.



The engagement between Dutch and Chinese leaders underscores the complexities inherent in balancing economic interests, technological advancement, and geopolitical considerations in an increasingly interconnected world. As discussions unfold, stakeholders will be closely monitoring developments for potential implications on global semiconductor supply chains and diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and China.

