Ukraine's General Staff: 67 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched five missile attacks, 74 air strikes, and 152 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the following populated areas came under Russian air strikes: Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Vesele, Kurdiumivka, Chasiv Yar, Berdychi, Novopokrovske, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Karlivka, Umanske, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandrivka, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, and north of Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian forces.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Semenivka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 26 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne, and north-west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past 24 hours, they launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky, Kherson region.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed, that Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck two enemy command posts and eight manpower, weapons, and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units destroyed one enemy air defense system, one artillery system, and one ammunition depot.