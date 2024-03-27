Capital Bank Continues Support for Atfaluna by Donating Treatment to 20 Children

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has renewed its partnership with "Atfaluna" for the second year in a row as part of its ongoing charitable efforts. Atfaluna is a non-profit Jordanian institution that provides medical care services to underprivileged children.

As part of the agreement, Capital Bank will cover the expenses of surgical procedures and medical equipment for approximately 20 children from disadvantaged families in 2024. This initiative underscores Capital Bank's commitment to supporting different segments of the community and its belief in contributing to the progress of Jordanian society.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, expressed her pride in supporting Atfaluna for the second year in a row. She stated, "Our contribution aligns with Capital Bank's ongoing efforts to support charitable and social initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. We consistently strive to make a positive impact."

In return, Atfaluna expressed appreciation for Capital Bank's continuous support, highlighting the significance of this initiative in providing essential medical care to children and aiding in their recovery.

In 2023, Capital Bank covered the expenses of 31 medical interventions, including various surgical procedures, and supplied medical equipment for 28 children. These procedures were conducted in collaboration with Atfaluna and a group of renowned specialist doctors who volunteer for the foundation, across multiple hospitals in the kingdom.

Atfaluna was established in 2015 by a group of volunteers specializing in various fields to create a non-profit organization dedicated to offering medical care to underprivileged children. Through the generous support of donors and the dedicated efforts of an expanding network of volunteers, this team has successfully helped thousands of children access advanced levels of high-quality healthcare while also striving to ensure they lead lives filled with hope and dignity, just like any other child.





