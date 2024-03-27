IPL Shoots Up Demand For Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats

As of now the cricket bat manufactures have enhanced their production to meet the demand in the domestic as well as international market during these two mega cricket contests.

Fawzul Kabir, spokesperson of the Kashmir Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association said that the demand of the Kashmir willow cricket bats has doubled this year.

He said the demand is on the higher side due to the ongoing IPL and upcoming T20 world cup.

“The demand for Kashmir willow cricket bats has increased this year. With the beginning of IPL, the demand is expected to go up further and we may receive more orders within the domestic market in coming weeks,” Kabir said.

He said the Kashmir willow cricket bat industry has come into limelight after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar promoted it.

