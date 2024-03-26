American Hospital Dubai's New Hernia Center Set To Redefine Treatment Standards In The Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 9:36 AM

American Hospital Dubai has opened its state-of-the-art comprehensive Hernia Center wholly dedicated to the care of hernia patients. The Center aims to be the region's first and leading comprehensive hernia treatment hub, delivering expert care and employing the latest technology and experience in one facility.

Led by American Board-certified surgeons with specialised expertise in hernia and abdominal wall reconstruction, the Center will be the region's first dedicated facility to repair large abdominal wall hernia using robotic abdominal wall reconstruction techniques that ensure exceptional restoration of the abdominal wall integrity and improve patient's quality of life.

A hernia is a weakness or opening in the abdominal wall which results in soft tissue, such as fat or intestine, protruding through the abdominal muscles and occupying space under the skin. The abdominal wall opening leading to the hernia is also known as a hernia defect.

The American Hospital Dubai Hernia Center focuses on integrating the latest research in its treatments and care. It uses data to determine the best hernia care approach and collaborates with physicians specialising in rehab medicine, physical therapy, sports medicine, interventional radiology, clinical nutrition and orthopedic surgery to improve patient outcomes.

Dr Hatem Moussa, chief of surgery, consultant general surgeon, American Hospital Dubai, said: "When we fix hernias, we strive to do it with the most advanced and minimally invasive techniques, including different robotic platforms and laparoscopic methods to ensure a speedy recovery and a quick return to normalcy."

"Hernias can be painful, may compromise lifestyle, and in some cases, can be dangerous if left untreated. Patients should do their best to find a specialized hernia surgeon dedicated to providing the best approach to repair the hernia and ensuring they return to a normal lifestyle at the earliest post-surgery," Moussa added.

The Center offers treatment for all types of hernia, including inguinal (groin) hernia, umbilical (belly button) hernia, ventral hernia, spigelian hernia, incisional hernias, recurrent, rectus diastasis, lumbar, obturator and flank hernias, sports hernia, diaphragmatic hernia, para esophageal and hiatal hernias.

American Hospital Dubai's Hernia Center also takes in referral patients seeking effective treatments for complicated hernia conditions.

Welcoming the Hernia Center's opening, Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital, said: "It gives us great pleasure to offer the best-in-class services and treatments at our newly opened Hernia Centre. American Hospital Dubai has consistently led in world-class medical care and technology, enabling our patients to benefit from up-to-date, evidence-based, personalised treatments. Our Hernia Centre is another addition to American Hospital Dubai's comprehensive, world-class medical facilities in primary, secondary, tertiary, and complex disease care."