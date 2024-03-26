Gaza Truce Talks Continuing In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



UNSC resolution to help negotiations

No alternative to UNRWA Qatar supports Saudi efforts to solve Sudan conflict

The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari stressed the necessity for the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards the crisis in the Gaza Strip, especially after the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.During the ministry's weekly media briefing, Dr al-Ansari welcomed the resolution and any UN, regional or international diplomatic initiative that puts an end to the horrific conflict and helps in the negotiating process. He expressed hope that the resolution would expedite ending the conflict and have a positive impact on the negotiations.He underlined the importance of the partners interacting with the resolution, relying primarily on negotiations, especially since it represents a positive pressure tool to reach an agreement. The Qatari efforts are continuing, mediation with the partners is ongoing, and negotiations and meetings have not stopped, he added.International diplomatic efforts are complementary to each other, and the resolution by itself confirms the position of the international community on the issue, and represents a tool for diplomatic pressure, Dr al-Ansari pointed adding that it is not a quick field measure, but rather there is a case before the International Criminal Court, a UNSC resolution, and UNGA resolutions. These efforts are important in dealing with the Palestinian issue, as conflicts can only be dealt with through diplomatic efforts and negotiations, which is Qatar's permanent position, he stressed.Regarding the withdrawal of one of the delegations from the ongoing negotiations in Doha regarding Gaza, the official spokesperson said that the meetings are in full swing and have not been interrupted, the negotiations are continuing, and the discussions are ongoing, pointing that the entry and exit of delegations and their return to their capitals is normal and a natural move in such negotiations.During the negotiation process, there are new and updated ideas, responses from the parties, and re-presentation of ideas and initiatives, he noted.As for the Qatari support for UNRWA, Dr. al-Ansari stressed that there is no alternative to it, not only in Gaza, but in all areas of its presence (Jordan, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza), especially since the need now is urgent. He added that the international community cannot come up with an alternative to it if funding for it is withheld or if it is canceled or dismantled. Qatar has increased its funding and is committed to supporting UNRWA, out of belief in the role of this organisation in providing services to the Palestinians in the occupied territories.On the sea corridor initiative to bring aid into Gaza, Dr. Al Ansari explained that it is not an alternative to land corridors and other channels. None of the channels is preferred over another, he said explaining that one form of bringing aid will not be sufficient in light of the catastrophic humanitarian situation there. The corridor was established specifically to bring in aid and is purely humanitarian and has no other role, he stressed.On the Sudan issue, Dr. Majed al-Ansari explained that since the first day, Qatar has been a supporter of the "Jeddah Platform" and it supports the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard. Qatar maintains its position supporting the return of talks through Jeddah platform, he said adding that humanitarian situation in Sudan has reached a dangerous stage. Reports raise concern not only at the state of the conflict, but at the level of the general humanitarian situation, he said affirming that Qatari humanitarian effort has been intensified in recent weeks.Dr al-Ansari called on the international community to pay attention to the Sudanese issue and not neglect it in the context of multiple regional and international tragedies.The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs touched on the efforts of the Ministry and its officials, their meetings and participation in regional and international events, including Qatar's issuance of a statement welcoming the long-awaited UNSC resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan.