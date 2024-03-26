Ecuador's youngest mayor, Brigitte García, dies from gunshot wounds

(MENAFN) Ecuador's national police announced that Brigitte García, who at 27 years old was the country's youngest mayor, was discovered deceased from gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.



According to a statement released on X, García, serving as the mayor of San Vicente, a small coastal city, was found inside a rental car along with her communications director, Jairo Loor, who also suffered fatal gunshot injuries. Initial investigations indicate that the gunfire originated from within the vehicle, as reported by the police.



Police stated that further investigations into the matter are currently in progress. In a statement released on Sunday, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Government characterized the incident as a "criminal action" and made reference to a “fight against terrorism, organized crime and political corruption.” However, the Ministry refrained from explicitly attributing responsibility for the killings to any individual or group.



“We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to use all force of the State to not leave these crimes unpunished,” the ministry stated.



Brigitte García held the distinction of being the youngest mayor in Ecuador, as highlighted in her profile on X. Following her tragic death, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa expressed his disbelief and frustration on social media, stating "enough!"



“My God! Brigitte! She was the youngest mayor of the country,” he further mentioned, together with a picture that displayed him and García embracing.

