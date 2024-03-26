Swedish Business Ready To Cooperate With Ukrainian Companies In High-Tech Industries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Swedish businesses are interested in increasing their presence in Ukraine and developing cooperation with Ukrainian companies in high-tech industries, including energy, telecommunications, and cyber security.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Swedish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Economy Ministry's press service.

"We discussed specific projects that may be of interest to Swedish companies for investment. We heard from our colleagues that Swedish businesses already operating in Ukraine are interested in increasing their presence, and potential investors expressed their interest in cooperation in such high-tech sectors as conventional and green energy, telecommunications and cyber security. It is very important for us to localize such high-tech productions in Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry

During the meeting, both parties discussed opportunities to increase support for Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian missile attacks and investments in other key sectors of the economy, which will be prioritized in 2024-2027 and have the greatest growth potential. They also discussed the possibility of involving Sweden's export credit agency in war risk insurance for Swedish investors.

Earlier reports said that Sweden had allocated EUR 26.4 million to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership Fund (E5P Fund) to provide grant support for energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.