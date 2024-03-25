Arab Parliament Welcomes UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament of the Arab League welcomed on Monday the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution to ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the late adoption of the resolution, it is the right step towards reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the Arab League said in statement.

The Parliament called on the International Community to intensify the efforts of taking responsibility on taking legal action and holding Israel accountable on its countless war crimes and reach a permanent ceasefire.

While also allowing immediate passage of human aid in Gaza to end the famine and take a step towards ending the occupation, liberating Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

