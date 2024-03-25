Are New Chinese Rules A Warning To AMD And Intel?

It listed six“reliable” operating systems made by the National University of Defense Technology's Kylinsoft; the UnionTech Software Technology Co; and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Software's National Fundamental Software of China.



It said suppliers of CPUs, operating systems and centralized databases can apply for a reliability assessment by submitting their products' design, research and development documents and codes to it. It said there are two rounds of assessments per year, one in January-February and another in July-August.

It said that, once a product passes the assessment, it can be added to a list of“reliable” products for three years.



The wording suggests that AMD and Intel can still have their products used by Chinese government departments and agencies if they are willing to pass their R&D information to Beijing.

According to the two statements released by the MoF and the MIIT, government departments and agencies should procure their computer hardware and software separately.

The two statements said computer suppliers must be able to provide free maintenance services for at least three years. Besides, suppliers need to give the buyers notice a year in advance if they want to terminate their supply contracts. If a product is discontinued, the supplier needs to provide maintenance services for six more years.

They said suppliers have legal responsibility to ensure that their CPUs and operating systems meet the country's safety and reliability requirements.

“The new procurement rules can help standardize the terms used in government tenders,” Han Lu, an official at the Central Government Procurement Center, said in an article published on February 1.“In the past, procurement documents used different terms and definitions, making it difficult for the country to build a standardized procurement market.”

Han said suppliers, thanks to the new rules, could understand government tenders more easily and fine-tune their production and sales operations to suit the government's needs. He added that detailed procurement rules could help avoid failed tenders and thus help bidders minimize their costs.



Some commentators said the Chinese government might not actually want to ban the use of AMD and Intel processors but it wanted to remind American technology firms to keep investing in China and increase technological cooperation with their Chinese counterparts.

Some others said even if AMD and Intel processors are to be phased out from government offices in the coming years, private firms can still use them.

Minister Wang Wentao's meeting with AMD's Lisa Su. Photo: Ministry of Commerce

On Sunday, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with AMD Chair and Chief Executive Lisa Su in Beijing.

Wang told her that the development of the semiconductor sector requires global cooperation and that China is a stabilizing force for the global semiconductor supply chain. He said the United States should work together with China to draw clear security boundaries and provide stable expectations for businesses.

