(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An investigation by El Comercio has raised questions about President Dina Boluarte's financial records, revealing inconsistencies beyond her undeclared luxury watch collection.



A $19,000 Rolex is now at the center of a potential money laundering investigation that traces back to Boluarte's time as a minor public official.









Unexplained deposits totaling $297,000 were noted by the Financial Intelligence Unit during her rise to high government roles.









Boluarte has pledged her integrity, contrasting sharply with findings that suggest her financial activities may lack a legitimate economic basis.









Troubling deposits into joint accounts, notably with Néstor Amado Camargo, imply a complex financial network linked to her career ascent.















Despite her claims of transparency, Boluarte 's 2018 asset declarations to the National Jury of Elections omitted nearly $81,000 in bank assets.









Camargo's vague explanations fail to clarify the purpose of joint accounts, violating regulations barring direct club revenue reception.









The investigation highlights a disparity between club revenues and Boluarte's deposits, indicating potential misrepresentation.









Boluarte's joint accounts with Peruvian figures and a luxury car purchase raise questions about her financial dealings.

















Revelations cast controversy on Boluarte, as scrutiny grows over financial integrity and wealth legitimacy.









