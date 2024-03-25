After US Stays Away, UNSC Demands Gaza Ceasefire

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution on Monday.

The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a“lasting, sustainable ceasefire” and demands that Hamas free hostages seized in their October 7 attack of Israel.

“The bloodbath has continued for far too long,” said Amar Bendjama, the representative of Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member of the Security Council and a sponsor of the resolution.“Finally, the Security Council is shouldering its responsibility,” he said.

The United States had repeatedly blocked Security Council resolutions that put pressure on Israel but has increasingly shown frustration with its ally as civilian casualties mount and the United Nations warns of impending famine in Gaza.

Speaking after the vote, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blamed Hamas for the delay in passing a ceasefire resolution.

“We did not agree with everything with the resolution,” which she says is the reason why the US abstained.

“Certain key edits were ignored, including our request to add a condemnation of Hamas,” Thomas-Greenfield said. She stressed that the release of captives will lead to the increase in humanitarian aid in the besieged coastal enclave.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a post on X that the resolution“must be implemented”, adding that“failure would be unforgivable”.

In a statement following the vote, the White House said the final resolution did not have language the US deems essential, and the vote does not represent a shift in policy.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the US failure to veto the resolution is a“clear retreat” from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages.

His office also said Netanyahu will not be sending a high-level delegation to Washington in light of the new US position.

US President Joe Biden had requested to meet Israeli officials to discuss Israeli plans for a ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US was“disappointed” by the decision.

“We're very disappointed that they won't be coming to Washington, DC, to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to them going in on the ground in Rafah,” Kirby told reporters.

He said senior US officials would still meet for separate talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is currently in Washington, on issues including hostages, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Rafah.

Last week, Netanyahu vowed to defy US appeals and expand Israel's military campaign to Rafah even without their support.

The vote came amid international calls to bring the months-long conflict to an end, as Israeli forces pummel Gaza with one of the most destructive campaigns, and humanitarian conditions in the besieged strip reach critical levels.

More than 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and conditions under total Israeli siege and bombardment have pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, the UN has said.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, mostly women and children, while the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger.

Palestinian leaders welcomed the results of the vote, saying it was a step in the right direction.

The Palestinian envoy in emotional remarks to the UNSC, said that the approval of a ceasefire resolution needed to be a“turning point” in ending the assault on Gaza.

“This must be a turning point,” Riyad Mansour said, holding back tears.“This must signal the end of this assault, of atrocities against our people.”

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on UNSC member states to fulfill their legal responsibilities to implement the resolution immediately.

'Vote in favor of peace'

The ministry also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire that extends beyond Ramadan, secure the entry of aid, work on the release Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, as well as the prevention of forced displacement.

Hamas also welcomed the resolution, and in a statement said it“affirms readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides”.

Meanwhile, France urged work on a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“This crisis is not over. Our council will have to remain mobilised and immediately get back to work. After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire,” said France's UN representative, Nicolas de Riviere.

The latest vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution Friday that would have supported“an immediate and sustained ceasefire”.

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Alekseyevich Nebenzya, said his country hopes the resolution will be used in the“interests of peace” rather than advancing the“inhumane Israeli operation against Palestinians”.

“It is of fundamental importance that the UN Security Council, for the first time, is demanding the parties observe an immediate ceasefire, even if it is limited to the month of Ramadan,” he said.“Unfortunately, what happens after that ends remains unclear.”

Russia tried to push for the use of the word“permanent”. It had complained that dropping the word could allow Israel“to resume its military operation in the Gaza Strip at any moment” after Ramadan, which ends April 9.

“We are disappointed that it did not make it through,” Nebenzya said.

