Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Shura Council Secretary-General


3/25/2024 3:02:51 PM

QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. (11) of 2024, appointing Nayef Mohammed Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud as Secretary-General of the Shura Council.=

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.

