Original-Research: ELARIS AG (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: ELARIS AG - from GBC AGClassification of GBC AG to ELARIS AGCompany Name: ELARIS AGISIN: DE000A37FT17Reason for the research: GBC Management InterviewRecommendation: GBC Management InterviewLast rating change: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann25/03/2024 - GBC management interview with Lars Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG 'We expect a strong financial year in 2024, as driven by the continuedstrong growth in the e-mobility market.' ELARIS AG (ELARIS) is a German company and a provider of fully electrice-vehicles in the fast-growing e-mobility sector. As an automotivemanufacturer, ELARIS sources its electric cars from well-known Chinesee-vehicle manufacturers (contract manufacturing) and sells them itself(online sales) and via sales partners under its own ELARIS brand in Germanyand a number of other European countries (e.g. Austria). The company hasextensive technology, development and manufacturing partnerships with thesemanufacturing companies (OEMs). In Germany, ELARIS has currently enteredinto a cooperation with 82 car dealers and 86 Euromaster locations for thesale (including servicing) of ELARIS electric cars and charging stations. After ELARIS recently announced that the company was planning its initiallisting on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange on 14 March 2024, wetook the opportunity to conduct a management interview with Mr LarsStevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG. The interview focused in particular on theIPO, the company's current growth strategy, the targets for the currentfinancial year and the company's prospects. GBC: What were your motives for the IPO? Mr Stevenson: The IPO will increase our visibility and awareness. It willenable us to significantly expand our market position as an innovativeelectromobility company and make a contribution to the global energytransition. Needs-based and affordable electric cars are an importantfactor in the global energy transition. In addition, visibility on thecapital market and future financing options will help us with our furthergrowth strategy. GBC: Could you please briefly explain your business model and what sets youapart from other e-mobility providers (USP) to our investors? Mr Stevenson: We want to be a driver in making electric mobility suitablefor the masses, so that everyone can afford a good electric car. That's whywe currently offer a range of six electric car models in German-speakingcountries, from subcompact cars to SUVs and saloons to vans. We arefocusing on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and are workingtogether with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China. They producevehicles on our behalf that are customised to the requirements of Europeancustomers and the local market. In some cases, we also customise thevehicles ourselves, particularly in the software area. The models aretherefore unique. It is important to us to offer electric cars at fairprices. The cheapest electric car is available for less than 21,000 euros(excluding VAT). One of our great strengths is our flexibility and speed. We quickly adaptmodel specifications and ranges to changes in the market and demand are assured of vehicle repair and maintenance as well as the saleof accessories via ELARIS partner car dealerships. It goes without sayingthat our electric cars can also be serviced by other garages. Our vehiclesare currently sold primarily in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Inaddition to our own direct sales, we rely on a partner network of cardealerships, which will be continuously expanded. In the charging infrastructure division, we also offer charging stationsand wallboxes. Consultancy and services in the planning of charginginfrastructure solutions are also part of our business model. Our aim is toincreasingly leverage cross-selling potential between the areas of electricvehicles and charging infrastructure. We are therefore very diversified inthe field of e-mobility. GBC: How do you see the current market development in the e-mobilitysector? What market trends do you see and what future developments do youanticipate? Mr Stevenson: E-mobility is a strong growth market. This is also confirmedby various studies. For example, since the COVID pandemic, the share ofelectric vehicles in total vehicle sales in Germany has increased tenfold on the forecast and study, it is assumed that between 240 millionand 250 million electric vehicles will be on the road worldwide by 2030,thus achieving a global share of 10.0% to 30.0%. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), manufacturers outsideChina will need to offer affordable, competitive options in the future toenable mass adoption of electric vehicles. Through our collaboration withChinese OEMs, we therefore believe we are well positioned. GBC: You are a fast-growing company: What specific growth strategy are youpursuing with ELARIS? Mr Stevenson: Among other things, we want to further expand our sales andservice channels in order to increase sales, improve customer service andstrengthen the brand on the market. In particular, we are focusing onexpanding the network of affiliated car dealerships, which are to becomesales and service partners for our products. We also want to extend ourpartnership with service providers for the ELARIS electric car to otherEuropean countries so that local distributors of the ELARIS brand abroadcan also benefit from this partnership and guarantee their customers anationwide maintenance network. We want to continue to raise our profile through targeted marketingactivities, e.g. via social media. We also want to open up further Europeancountries as part of our internationalisation strategy. In 2024, we plan toenter the French, Polish and Spanish markets via local distributors. Wewant to facilitate access to our vehicles through special subscriptionmodels. With the ELARIS mobile phone app, for example, every market participantcould become a 'car hire company'. Our ELARIS World platform takes care ofthe entire process. The first ELARIS taxi is also on the road in Hamburg. GBC: What can investors expect from ELARIS in the current financial year?What sales volumes and sales figures are you aiming for in the currentfinancial year? Will 2024 already be a profitable year?Mr Stevenson: We expect a strong financial year in 2024, driven by thecontinued strong growth in the e-mobility market. We will launch newattractive models with high availability, a long range and favourableprices on the market in the short term. There will also be an e-scooterfrom ELARIS in 2024, for example. Overall, we see 2024 as the first year inwhich we will be able to reap the rewards of the strategic course which wehave set in recent years in terms of sales and move into completely newdimensions. GBC: Will ELARIS continue to strive for the designation or status of aclassic (domestic) automobile manufacturer (so-called OEM) in the future? Mr Stevenson: The ELARIS BEO with the ELARIS VIN number will be availableas early as April. We are in the process of switching from OEM to Germanmanufacturer. By the third quarter, we plan to place all vehicles on themarket as a German manufacturer. GBC: What is your general corporate vision? Where do you see ELARIS inthree to five years in terms of sales region, turnover level and productportfolio? Mr Stevenson: ELARIS wants to play a meaningful role in shapingelectromobility as a family of values through innovation, customer-orientedmodels, prices and structures. We combine access to efficient productionfacilities with an understanding of customer requirements in a wide rangeof regional markets. Our lean structures and willingness to break newground make us flexible and fast. ELARIS clearly addresses Europe and theMiddle East. Our licence model in particular enables rapid growth. Ourproducts can be flexibly adapted to local markets. A German brand still has great appeal. The fact that production takes placein China is not really anything new for the market - many establishedmanufacturers produce in China. In five years' time, our key financial figures should be in line with ourclaim to be a successful global electromobility company. As a profitablecompany with very dynamic sales growth, we want our shareholders toparticipate in the next successful chapters of the ELARIS story. GBC: Mr Stevenson, thank you very much for talking to us. 