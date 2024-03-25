ELLIPAL Celebrates Six Years: The Originator Of Air-Gapped Cold Wallet, Certified By Forbes

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) HongKong, China – In March 2024, ELLIPAL, renowned as the pioneer of air-gapped cold wallet technology, commemorates its sixth anniversary. Instead of a subdued acknowledgment, they're igniting a month-long airdrop celebration, broadcasting their appreciation and confidence through the official Twitter @ellipalwallet, where they plan to distribute 6,000 airdrops to the community, with potential wins up to $600. Globally acclaimed for revolutionizing digital asset security, ELLIPAL remains at the forefront with its trailblazing, 100% offline transaction technology, facilitated by secure QR code scanning. This anniversary not only highlights ELLIPAL's journey from an innovative startup to a Forbes-endorsed entity but also reaffirms its adherence to Satoshi Nakamoto's foundational principles, embodied in the mantra“not your keys, not your coins.”







Forbes' Seal of Approval: A Testament to Excellence

Since 2022, Forbes has repeatedly ranked ELLIPAL's Titan series among the global top three cold wallets, granting it a prestigious seal of approval for two consecutive years. This recognition reflects widespread trust and appreciation for ELLIPAL's state-of-the-art products, further emphasizing the company's stringent standards in the realm of cryptocurrency security.

The ELLIPAL Titan 2.0, in particular, emerges as a flagship model, celebrated for its sophisticated design and intuitive user experience. More than just a cold wallet, it represents a synthesis of design and functionality, boasting a sleek build, smooth tactile feedback, and a user-friendly touchscreen. The Titan 2.0 is lauded as the zenith of hardware wallet technology, marrying premium build quality with ease of use and establishing itself as the premier choice for secure digital asset storage.







Putting Users First: Redefining Interaction

In 2018, ELLIPAL distinguished itself from traditional models, like those exemplified by Ledger, which connect via USB for online transactions, by introducing a pioneering air-gapped technology that ensures 100% offline functionality through a unique QR code scanning system. This innovative method ensures that private keys remain completely offline, significantly enhancing protection against potential hacking threats. Additionally, the inclusion of a large 4.0-inch screen not only improves usability but also guarantees that transaction signatures are clearly visible, thereby boosting user confidence. Through these measures, ELLIPAL emphasizes a seamless and secure user experience in digital asset management.







Beyond Hardware: Crafting Comprehensive Solutions

ELLIPAL's commitment to excellence extends beyond its hardware. The company offers robust software solutions, supporting an extensive array of tokens and NFTs, while enabling straightforward purchasing, swapping, and staking functionalities. In addition, its close collaboration with Metamask significantly augments the user experience by merging traditional and decentralized financial services, ensuring a holistic, user-friendly platform.

Forward-Thinking Leadership

In its sixth year, ELLIPAL has shown substantial growth, managing assets exceeding $12 billion and marking its presence in over 140 countries. According to sources, the company's valuation reached approximately $100 million in 2023, signaling a phase poised for strategic expansion and collaboration, attracting potential investors and partners. As a leader in secure digital asset management, ELLIPAL continues to be a pillar of safety and innovation within the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape, ready to face future challenges and opportunities with its growing global community.