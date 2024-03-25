Media reports Israel willing to free more than 700 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Israel has approved a verdict to free between 700 as well as 800 Palestinian inmates in swap of 40 captives who are yet detained by Hamas, Israeli press stated on Sunday, quoting representatives who know the matter. If effective, the exchange is going to be a part of a possible United States-brokered ceasefire agreement targeting the suspending of war between Israel as well as Hamas, which has got to its fifth month.



Based on a televised news agency as well as news website, the assembly of inmates Israel is ready to free together with 100 prisoners convicted of killing. An unbranded Israeli representative, who talked to an Israeli news agency, was more careful, stating that “Right now, we’re feeling 50/50 about the chances for a deal.”



Israel is also allegedly willing to negotiate allowing Palestinian refugees to go back to the northern region of the Gaza Strip.



Premier Benjamin Netanyahu previously declined an offer by Hamas for a truce as well as inmates exchange, persisting that the Israel Defense Forces are yet fixed on entirely demolish the army party existence in Gaza.



An Israeli delegation allegedly got together with CIA Chief William Burns in Qatar on Saturday as the United States has been trying to convince the IDF to pause its attack on Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town that is jam packed with refugees. An unknown Israeli representative informed the news agency following the conference that there were yet “significant gaps” in discussions, especially when it comes to the suggested percentage of the Israelis as well as Palestinians included in the possible exchange.

