Kuwait Amir Congratulates Greek President On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president wellbeing and Greece further progress and prosperity. (end) zhm

