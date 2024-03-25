MES Indian School Students Celebrate Garangao 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a vibrant display of Qatari tradition and community spirit, the students of MES Indian School, Abu Hamour (MESIS) came together to celebrate the cherished festival of Garangao.

The school grounds buzzed with excitement as children adorned in traditional Qatari attire exchanged small gifts, embodying the essence of sharing and camaraderie.

Under the shimmering lights and colourful decorations, the festivities kicked off with a lively cultural programme held in the Multi Purpose hall.

Principal MESIS Pramila Kannan graced the occasion with her presence, inaugurated the Garangao rally and delivered an inspiring address to the eager students, setting the tone for a joyous celebration.

The air was filled with laughter and cheers as the young participants engaged in a myriad of cultural activities, including captivating performances, fun games, intricate face painting and exquisite henna designing, showcasing the rich tapestry of Qatari heritage and tradition.

Behind the scenes, the Qatar History department worked tirelessly to coordinate the Garangao festival, ensuring that every aspect of the event was steeped in authenticity and cultural significance.

As the festivities drew to a close, the principal took centre stage once again to recognise and reward the creativity and ingenuity displayed in the decoration competition. The winners, beaming with pride, were honoured for their contributions to making the Garangao celebration a truly unforgettable experience.