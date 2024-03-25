Iceland shifts emphasis to food security, renewable energy amid international tensions

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at bolstering food security and renewable energy utilization, Iceland is prioritizing self-sufficiency over financial gains. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir highlighted the necessity for such measures in light of recent farmer protests across Europe and disruptions in global trade, underscoring the imperative to diminish the nation's reliance on imports. Despite the formidable challenges posed by Iceland's rugged terrain, including extensive glacier coverage, Jakobsdottir emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in enhancing the country's resilience and safety within an increasingly unpredictable global landscape.



The drive for food security is reinforced by mounting pressure from green left political factions, aligning with efforts to curtail energy-intensive activities like Bitcoin mining. Iceland, which has attracted a significant influx of Bitcoin miners drawn to its abundant renewable energy sources, now faces the imperative to reallocate this precious energy towards domestic needs. Jakobsdottir underscored the need to redirect renewable electricity from data centers to essential sectors like housing and other industries, prioritizing the energy requirements of Iceland's populace comprising 375,000 citizens.



The Prime Minister voiced concerns over the environmental footprint of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrencies, citing their disproportionate consumption of Iceland's green energy resources. Emphasizing the nation's commitment to prioritizing green industries and striving for carbon neutrality, Jakobsdottir characterized Bitcoin mining as a global challenge that runs counter to Iceland's sustainability objectives. By addressing the dual imperatives of food security and renewable energy management, Iceland endeavors to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving global landscape while ensuring the well-being and sustainability of its populace.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108016942