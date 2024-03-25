Azerbaijan National Team Against Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijani national football team will play its 2nd
and last match within the framework of the FIFA series - Edition
2024 project organized by FIFA for the first time in Baku, Azernews reports.
The opponent will be the Bulgarian national team. The match,
which will be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig
Bahramov, will start at 20:00.
Azerbaijan national team won 1:0 against Mongolia in its first
game. Bulgaria beat Tanzania by the same score.
Today, at the same time, Tanzania will face Mongolia. The
meeting will start at 17:00.
Please note that this competition is not a tournament and aims
at a friendly project.
MENAFN25032024000195011045ID1108016693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.