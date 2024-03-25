Azerbaijan National Team Against Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijani national football team will play its 2nd and last match within the framework of the FIFA series - Edition 2024 project organized by FIFA for the first time in Baku, Azernews reports.

The opponent will be the Bulgarian national team. The match, which will be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will start at 20:00.

Azerbaijan national team won 1:0 against Mongolia in its first game. Bulgaria beat Tanzania by the same score.

Today, at the same time, Tanzania will face Mongolia. The meeting will start at 17:00.

Please note that this competition is not a tournament and aims at a friendly project.