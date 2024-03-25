Qatar Rail Holds Annual Staff Iftar Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) held its annual staff Iftar at the St. Regis Doha hotel, to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan.

The company's annual Iftar was attended by H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, MD & CEO of Qatar Rail, executive management, and staff.

The annual Iftar event is in line with Qatar Rail's efforts and commitment to celebrate the blessed month, fostering camaraderie among its employees and their families, and engaging them in the unique vibes during this holy month.

Qatar Rail is committed to hosting this annual event as part of its strategy aimed at enhancing team spirit and recognising the effective contributions and dedicated efforts made by its staff to support the company's vision and goals. Additionally, it provides them with an opportunity to enjoy the joy of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the event, a short video documenting the moments of Qatar Rail's employees during different social gatherings was showcased. Additionally, the event included interactive activities and a raffle draw for valuable gifts and prizes for employees and their families.

Qatar Rail continues its commitment to adopting and supporting positive initiatives that contribute to enhancing social relationships between its diverse staff beyond the workplace. Moreover, it emphasises the recognition of their roles, efforts, and effective contributions that play a key role in achieving the company's vision and the success of its various projects. This aligns with Qatar Rail's strategic plans aimed at furnishing an advanced and sustainable railway system in Qatar.