IPL 2024: Brilliant Death Overs Bowling Helps Gujarat Giants Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 24 (IANS) Deposed skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) came up with fine innings but Mumbai Indians lost their way against some incredible death overs bowling by Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav to help Gujarat Giants to a six-run victory in thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

After Jasprit Bumrah had claimed 3-14 on his return to IPL after missing the previous season, and Coetzee took 2-27 to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6, Rohit and Brevis had taken Mumbai Indians from 30/2 to 107 when the former Mumbai Indians captain fell for 43 to Sai Kishore and when Brevis got out for 46 at 129/4, Mumbai needed 40-odd runs in 25 balls and looked on course to win their first match for the first time since 2012.

But the first-match jinx continued as Gujarat Titans came back strongly at the death and secured a brilliant win.

Playing in front of around 80,000-plus spectators cheering for the home team, Mumbai Indians lost control of the proceedings and could manage only 162/9 in their 20 overs, losing a last-over thriller.

Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets each in the 19th and 20th overs as Mumbai Indians failed to get 27 runs off 12 balls.

With spinners Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan setting up a close finish with superb bowling, youngsters Tilak Verma and Tim David got bogged down and allowed some dot balls.

With 27 needed off the last two overs, Verma tonked Spencer Johnson for a six over long-on but was out off the next ball, flicking it straight to the deep backward square where substitute fielder Abhinav Manohar took a good catch.

David Coetzee and Hardik Pandya scored a single each before Coetzee was out off the last ball of the match, caught and bowled by Spencer, leaving Mumbai Indians in the lurch.

With 19 needed from the last six balls Pandya struck a six and four off Umesh Yadav. But the experienced pacer had the last laugh as he sent back the Mumbai Indians skipper, caught near the boundary by Tewatia with a well-directed bouncer. Hardik got out for 11 off 4, leaving Mumbai Indians needing nine off three balls. Piyush Chawla shot it straight to Rashid Khan at mid-wicket off another short ball by Umesh Yadav off the next delivery and Mumbai Indians could manage only two runs off the last two balls, eventually fell short by six runs.

Chasing a decent target of 169 with the dew expected to play a big role, Mumbai Indians lost Kishan Kishan (0) early, but Rohit Sharma kept them in the hunt with a measured innings, mixing caution with some superb strokes. He and Brevis maintained the tempo as they raised 77 runs for the third wicket.

But both Rohit and Brevis got out at the most inappropriate time, failing to complete well-deserved half-centuries. Mumbai Indians lost their way from there on and slumped to defeat in a thriller of a match.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 168/6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 45, Shubman Gill 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-14, David Coetzee 2-27) beat Mumbai Indians 162/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 43, Dewald Brevis 46, Tilak Verma 25; Spencer Johnson 2-25, Azmatullah Omarzai 2-26, Umesh Yasdav 2-31, Mohit Sharma 2-32) by six runs.