Egypt Pres., UN Chief Meet, Discuss Mideast Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 24 (KUNA) -- President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres met on Sunday in Cairo to discuss a two-state solution for the Middle East crisis.

Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmy revealed in a statement that the meeting addressed many international and regional issues, with emphasis on developments in the Gaza Strip.

The President and UN Secretary General emphasized the inevitability of the two-state solution as the only path to achieve justice, security, and stability in the region, and the need to create conditions conducive for its implementation.

President Al-Sisi went over the intensified efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, exchange hostages, and implement sufficient humanitarian aid to help those afflicted in the Gaza Strip.

The President also appreciated the positions of the UN Secretary-General on the ongoing crisis, his keenness to abide by the principles of international law and international humanitarian law, and his continued activity to urge the international community to act to end the war and protect civilians.

He also stressed that it was important for the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in that regard and emphasized the danger of the suspension of funding by some countries to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which is considered a collective punishment of innocent Palestinians.

The statement also revealed that the UN Secretary-General expressed his great appreciation for Egypt's regional role as a pillar for stability, praising its efforts to advance a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He referred to his visit to the Rafah border crossing yesterday and applauded their commitment to keeping it open since the start of the current crisis, and praised the huge Egyptian effort for leading and operating the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza, despite the severe obstacles and difficulties.

The Secretary-General reiterated the importance of a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes to enable the delivery and effective distribution of aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman mentioned that views were aligned on the gravity of the situation and the need to avoid fueling factors that could widen the scope of the conflict, in addition to the complete and categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

As well as rejecting and warning against any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, given its catastrophic consequences on the already dire situation. (end)

