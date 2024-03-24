ESAF Small Finance Bank and Care Health Insurance Forge Corporate Agency Agreement

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 March, 2024: ESAF Small Finance Bank and Care Health Insurance took a significant step forward today by entering into a Corporate Agency Agreement, aiming to enrich the array of financial solutions accessible to customers. This alliance unites two entities committed to customer centricity and cultivating an environment of advancement. The agreement underscores ESAF Small Finance Bank's commitment to broadening its product range and ensuring financial stability for a wider segment of the unbanked and underbanked populace.



Through this partnership, ESAF Small Finance Bank will extend Care Health Insurance's specialized and innovative array of Health Insurance solutions to its extensive customer network. These products will cater to both retail and group segments of ESAF Small Finance Bank's clientele. This collaboration enhances the bank's existing portfolio of technology-driven and tailored services, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for their health insurance requirements, all under one roof.



Speaking on this association, Mr. K Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank said, "At ESAF, we strongly advocate for Health Insurance as a necessity that should encompass all family members. Our partnership with Care Health Insurance aims to alleviate the financial strain often accompanying health crises, ensuring our customers access top-notch healthcare at reasonable rates. This collaboration enables us to capitalize on our strengths in delivering tailored and inclusive products, empowering each individual. We are enthusiastic that our commitment to prioritizing customers' needs, epitomized by our 'core value of customer first' approach to equitable healthcare access, resonates with Care Health Insurance, promising a healthier and more secure future for all."



Mr. Anuj Gulati, MD & CEO, Care Health Insurance said, “We are pleased to partner with ESAF Small Finance Bank, one of the most trusted banks in India, who are at the forefront of not only fostering financial inclusion but also making quality healthcare accessible to all by offering their customers Comprehensive Health Insurance solutions backed by quality servicing.”









