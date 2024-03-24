stc collaborates with Zajel Volunteer Team to launch different initiatives throughout Ramadan

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 23 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its strategic collaboration with the volunteer team ‘Zajel’ to launch various initiatives throughout the month of Ramadan. As part of its Ramadan campaign, stc partnered with the Zajel volunteer team to help support members of the community during this special time of the year. Supporting the community and providing a helping hand to those in need are two essential factors under stc’s corporate social responsibility framework, focusing primarily on creating a positive and lasting impact.

The collaboration with the Zajel volunteer team includes a variety of initiatives and activities that are aimed at supporting those who are in need and giving back to the community, reflecting the true essence behind the Holy Month of Ramadan. With the campaign embodying the theme of generosity, stc and the Zajel volunteer team aim to touch the lives of thousands throughout Kuwait. The activities under the campaign include distributing Iftar Saem meals, accommodating those praying at Al-Rashid Mosque, organizing a Futoor for a large group of people, and distributing Eid gifts to families in need. stc indicated in a statement that the collaboration will assist the Company in spreading happiness and positivity throughout the community, aligning with its Ramadan 2024 campaign theme titled “With good, we go further”.

Campaign Initiatives during Ramadan

IFTAR Meals Distribution

stc highlighted that the Iftar Saem meals will be distributed, with the support of the Zajel volunteer team, to families in need throughout Kuwait. This initiative comes as a core activity under stc’s annual Ramadan campaign and aims to ensure that families in need can break their fast over a good meal.

Hosting largest Futoor table for over 1500 individuals in need

Complimenting this initiative, stc and Zajel will be hosting the largest Futoor table for over 1,500 individuals in need at Al Mubarkiya. This initiative will be in collaboration with Kuwait Municipality and Jahez Kuwait, a platform specializes in delivering restaurant orders online. Through this initiative, those in need can enjoy a meal together while witnessing the importance of coming together as a community.



Serving Worshipers in the last 10 days

Aside from Futoor, stc and the Zajel volunteer team will be accommodating those praying during the last 10 days of Ramadan at the Al-Rashid Mosque in AlAdiliya. This initiative aims to support worshipers during this special time of the month, offering them refreshments and snacks during the last 10 days of the holy month.

ZAJEL Expo

Additionally, the collaboration between stc and Zajel will include distributing Eid gifts to families in need at the Zajel Expo that will take place at Kaifan. As part of stc’s Ramadan campaign, “Your calories = internet,” and in cooperation with Flare Fitness, an internet line will be distributed to needy families during the exhibition, in addition to distributing gifts to children.

stc highlighted in a statement that the collaboration with the Zajel volunteer team not only aligns with the core pillars of the Company’s CSR framework, but also with the values associated with Ramadan, also known as the month of giving. Building on this foundation, stc aspires to continuously give back to the community, extending its reach through active partnerships with various entities to create a wider and stronger impact. These collaborations reflect stc’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers and the communities it serves, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a sense of unity and support within the community.





MENAFN24032024006699014497ID1108014766