'Seriously' Considering Trade Ties Restoration With India, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, has expressed a significant shift in his government's stance towards trade relations with India. This marks a pivotal departure from the status quo since August 2019, when Islamabad suspended trade ties in response to India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A.

Speaking at a press conference in London, where he is attending the Nuclear Energy Summit, Dar emphasized the serious intent of Pakistan's government to reconsider its trade relations with India. He highlighted the keen interest of Pakistan's business community in reviving trade ties with India, indicating a potential major diplomatic policy shift towards its neighbor.

“Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume. We will seriously look into matters of trade with India,” he said while answering a question on Pakistan-India relations.

Dar's statement appears to align with the newly formed government's five-year roadmap, which prioritizes the establishment of economic corridors for trade and business with neighboring nations, notably India. This initiative aims to catalyze Pakistan's economic recovery.

Dar attributed Pakistan's precarious economic situation to the missteps of the Imran Khan-led government, suggesting that these decisions brought the country to the brink of collapse. He commended the previous 16-month administration led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making tough, albeit unpopular, choices to steer Pakistan away from financial catastrophe and safeguard its interests.

“Our government would implement a five-year road map to put Pakistan on the road to economic progress and bring down inflation to lessen the economic difficulties of the common man,” he said.

The newly formed government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan appears to be prioritizing the critical issue of improving relations with neighboring countries, particularly India.

Dar's statement comes at a significant juncture, coinciding with India's approaching elections where relations with Pakistan are likely to be a focal point of political campaigning for all parties.

While Pakistan is proposing a policy-oriented approach for reengagement with India, India's stance remains steadfast, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorist elements operating from its soil, particularly those involved in attacks on India.

India has consistently asserted that Pakistan's efforts against terrorism have fallen short, while also accusing Islamabad of harboring anti-India groups and individuals. Addressing these concerns is deemed paramount for any meaningful dialogue between the two nations to materialize.

In contrast, Pakistan continues to prioritize the Kashmir dispute, insisting that it must be a central topic for discussions with India. Government officials maintain that talks cannot proceed without addressing the Kashmir issue.

Experts speculate that Dar's statement might signal a potential shift in Islamabad's policy approach. However, they caution that any significant progress would necessitate extensive deliberation and efforts from both sides.