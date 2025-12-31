Anil Kapoor Hopes To Begin 2026 'On The Padel Court', Gives Major Fitness Goals At 69
Kapoor shared a sun-drenched snapshot from his game session and wrote,“Closing the year the way I hope to begin the next one-on the court. Padel, sun, good energy.”
The actor, who is ageing like a fine wine, allows a disciplined lifestyle. In the photo shared by him, he was seen holding a racquet in hand and captured mid-stride inside the glass-walled padel arena.
The year 2025 appears to have been one of mixed emotions for Anil Kapoor, marked by personal loss in the first half, with the passing of his mother, and a wave of joy in the second half, as his daughter Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy.
The actor, in October, was on a wellness retreat in Austria. Sharing pictures of himself on his social media, looking leaner and fitter, straight from his wellness programme, Anil captioned it as,“Letting nature set the pace for once... Every time I come to this place, I can't imagine leaving it. #wellnessjourney.”
At 69, Anil Kapoor continues to garner maximum attention for his fitness and discipline alongside his acting skills. The actor has been a part of the industry for over four decades and maintains a youthful energy, often giving glimpses into his fitness regime.
On a professional note, Anil Kapoor began his acting journey in 1979 with a small role in“Humare Tumhare”.
He then made his debut as a lead with the Telugu film“Vamsa Vruksham” in 1980 and rose to fame in Bollywood with“Woh Saath Din” in 1983.
Over the years, Kapoor has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as“Mr. India”,“Tezaab”,“Ram Lakhan”,“1942: A Love Story”,“Taal” and“Slumdog Millionaire”, which went on to win multiple Academy Awards.
The actor is the father of actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and designer Rhea Kapoor.
