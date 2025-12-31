Karnataka Governor Felicitates State Players Part Of India's Historic Triumph In Women's T20 WC For The Blind

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) In a moment of immense pride for Karnataka and the nation, the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday felicitated three women cricketers from the state-Deepika T.C. (captain of Indian team), Kavya V., and Kavya N R.-who were part of the Indian team that triumphed in the 1st Women's T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind.

The felicitation recognised their exceptional contribution to India's historic World Cup triumph, a landmark achievement that has redefined women's participation and excellence in disability sport. As a mark of appreciation and encouragement, the Hon'ble Governor also presented a cash award of ₹51,000 each to the three players, recognising their dedication, perseverance, and sporting excellence.

This recognition by the Governor comes close on the heels of the Indian women's team receiving unprecedented national acknowledgment from the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Union Minister for Sports, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, among other distinguished leaders-underscoring the sporting, social, and symbolic significance of the World Cup victory.

Also felicitated on the occasion was Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder & Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in building structured, sustainable platforms for blind cricket in India and in championing the participation and leadership of women in the sport. Under his stewardship, CABI successfully organised and hosted the SBI 1st Women's T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, bringing together six participating nations and setting a new global benchmark for inclusive women's sport.

The Governor, a long-standing supporter of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has been closely associated with initiatives promoting inclusion, empowerment, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities. His encouragement and continued engagement have played a vital role in strengthening the ecosystem for inclusive sports and leadership development.

The felicitation stands as a powerful affirmation of Karnataka's contribution to India's sporting excellence and reinforces the growing national commitment towards inclusion, equity, and recognition of cricketers with visual impairment.