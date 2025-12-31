Govt Jobs To Next Of Kin Of 10 Martyred Soldiers: Punjab Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) This year, the Defence Services Welfare Department of Punjab remained committed to the welfare of families of martyred soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows and disabled soldiers.

Several steps have been taken to strengthen welfare measures for the defence community.

Sharing details, Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Wednesday said the state government has been discharging its responsibility towards the families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the defence of the nation with utmost sensitivity and respect.

He said that during 2025, government jobs were provided to the next of kin of 10 martyred soldiers under the Honour and Gratitude Policy in various departments of the government.

The minister further said on the occasion of Kargil Day, family members of 65 soldiers martyred during Operation Vijay were honoured in recognition of their supreme sacrifice and dedicated service to the nation.

Bhagat said the government disbursed Rs 3.66 crore as ex gratia grants to the families of martyred soldiers and disabled soldiers this year.

He added that during the current fiscal a budgetary provision of Rs 63.22 crore has been made under various schemes for the welfare of families of martyred soldiers, gallantry awardees and ex-servicemen.

The minister said pensions of ex-servicemen and widows are being disbursed transparently through the SPARSH portal. To resolve pension-related issues, 15-day assistance camps were organised at all District Defence Services Welfare Offices across the state.

In addition, Minister Bhagat informed that the government distributed electric three-wheel scooters to 10 disabled soldiers to facilitate their mobility and improve their quality of life.

Reiterating the commitment of the government, the minister said the government“remains fully dedicated to the welfare of martyrs' families and ex-servicemen and more welfare-oriented initiatives will be introduced in the coming times.”