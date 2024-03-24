“Uppercase Legal Advisory” Makes 3 Senior Promotions to Expand Footprint in UAE, Plans Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) - Uppercase Legal Advisory DMCC today announced the promotion of three key executives to expand and strengthen its footprint in UAE. The firm launched its operations in UAE in December 2023 through a press conference in Dubai and announced the launch of its operation in Saudi Arabia in second quarter of 2024. Saudi will be the first leg of expansion aiming the Middle East region.

The three executives are capable leaders in their respective legal practices. With a diverse knowledge base and background of the UAE’s legal industry, Mr. Ratmir Proskurnov has been elevated to the Deputy Managing Partner position, Ms. Alexandra Khokhlova as Head of Corporate Practice, and Mr. Tamrin Darbakov as Director of External Affairs. There promotion in a month signify Uppercase's commitment to expanding its services portfolio to a diverse client base who have specific legal needs.

Mr. Ratmir Proskurnov brings a wealth of experience in corporate law and strategic planning which are instrumental in driving Uppercase's growth and success in the competitive UAE, and Middle East business environment.

Ms. Alexandra Khokhlova, with her extensive background in corporate practice, will lead Uppercase's efforts in providing comprehensive legal solutions to corporate clients. Her strong leadership skills and industry knowledge will further strengthen Uppercase's position in legal services.

Mr. Tamrin Darbakov, as the Director of External Affairs, will play a crucial role in enhancing Uppercase's relationships with key stakeholders and contributing to the company's overall growth strategy and expansion. His experience in government affairs will be invaluable in navigating the complex regulatory landscape and making it simple for the partners.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mr. Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner of Uppercase Legal Advisory, stated, "We are excited to promote Ratmir, Alexandra, and Tamrin to leadership positions. Their diverse skill sets and industry knowledge will further strengthen our capabilities and enable us to better serve our partners. The key promotions will serve as a catalyst in catapulting the firm’s portfolio beyond sector-specific markets as a trusted partner in assisting international trading giants in transactions, business and trade-related agreements, legal consultations, dispute resolution and many other services with its unmatched global expertise."

The UAE legal market is steady growing, as is the case with other sectors. Uppercase Legal is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and contribute to the economy of Dubai through its responsible legal services and commitment to excellence.

As Uppercase Legal Advisory continues to expand its services and strengthen its leadership team, the company remains dedicated to upholding the economic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction, Uppercase Legal Advisory is poised to lead the way in legal services in UAE and beyond.

