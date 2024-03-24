5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta , March 24 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor that hit 85 km SE of Ende at 0304 GMT was epicentred at 9.44 degrees south latitude and 122.15 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 49.5 km.

No tsunami alert was issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Details are awaited.