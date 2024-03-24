Man Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair In UP, Seven Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Ambedkar Nagar (UP), March 24 (IANS) A young man was stabbed to death when an argument with a woman he loved turned ugly and her family stabbed him to death.

The victim, Amit Kumar, was admitted to a hospital where he died during treatment on Saturday.

The police have arrested seven family members including the woman in connection with the incident.

According to reports, Amit had an affair with the woman and the two were planning to get married, but her parents arranged her marriage elsewhere.

Upset over this, Amit went to talk to her but things turned ugly when he entered into a heated exchange with her parents. Her relatives joined in and allegedly attacked Amit with knives.

Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, said on Sunday that Amit was preparing for competitive exams.

“The woman he was seeing is his distant relative, because of which her father was against the relationship and had even fixed her marriage elsewhere,” he added.

The SP further said that after Amit sustained multiple stab wounds in his vital organs.

"He ran out of the house and sought assistance from passersby. His brother Ankit Kumar rushed to the spot upon knowing this and took his brother to a hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Amit succumbed to his injuries,” said Sammanpur SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh.

An FIR of murder has been registered against the woman and her kin identified as Ajay, Shailendra, Mandeep, Sandeep, Sheela and Santosh, on Saturday.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused have been arrested,” said the SHO.