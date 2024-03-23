Jordan Decries Israeli Seizure Of Palestinian Lands In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Friday denounced the Israeli government's "radical" decision to seize 8,000 dunums in the Jordan Valley region of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's "utter" rejection and denunciation of the continuous violations by the Israeli government of all international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and internationally accepted references, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The spokesperson reiterated that these "deplored" actions undermine the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that they further jeopardise all possibilities of achieving peace based on a two-state solution.

He also stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must adhere to its obligations under international law and cease its settlement plans that aim to expropriate Palestinian lands and properties.

Qudah also renewed calls for the international community to respond "promptly and decisively" to halt Israel's "unilateral, unlawful, and illegal actions".

The ministry official also pointed out that these actions, which are taking place during the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the "intense and aggressive" war Israel is instigating in the Gaza Strip, are leading to further deterioration and escalation. He also held Israel fully responsible for these "perilous" developments.