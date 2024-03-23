Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Engagement Party: Couple Kisses And Passionately Dances; Check Out The Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January this year. He proposed to Amy on a bridge in Switzerland. Amy and Ed posted a string of photos showing the bash.





One photograph shows Amy and Ed kissing passionately. Another shows Amy excitedly approaching the event with her son, Andreas. Amy and Ed also share a passionate dance.

The pair is dressed in white clothes. The actress looks stunning in a short white dress with silver accents, and Ed looks dashing in white trousers and a white shirt.

Amy took to Instagram to share,“Let the Celebrations Begin ❤️ 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair – thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn't even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself – pure creative genius!”

Amy and Ed got engaged in January of this year. She shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Amy had uploaded loving photos with Ed. He proposed to Amy while on a bridge in Switzerland. "Hell yes," Amy captioned the photo, adding a ring emoji. Amy's engagement with Ed Instagram become official in 2022. Ed, an actor, is well known for his role on Gossip Girl.



Amy had previously dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their kid in September of that year. According to reports, the pair split up in 2021, and Amy deleted all of their Instagram photos together.

Ed Westwick couldn't contain his emotion in response to the heartfelt message. He left a comment,“You're a different league baby doll. Thank you for loving me.” The couple continues to melt hearts with their adorable pictures and heartwarming gestures.