Today In Kuwait History

1921 -- Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah takes the helm of power to be the tenth ruler of Kuwait. His era is marked with oil discovery, educational development, health care, establishing the shura council, the first and second legislative assemblies. His rule has lasted for 29 years.

1966 -- The renowned poet Mahmoud Shawqi Al-Ayoubi dies at the age of 65.

1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law for joining the Customs Convention on the international transport of goods under cover of TIR carnets (TIR Convention).

1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law for establishing a shareholding company named Kuwait Finance House, with a capital amounting to KD ten million.

2003 -- Libyan protestors storm the Kuwaiti embassy in Tripoli. Kuwait held the Libyan authorities fully responsible for the incident, asked the Libyan charge d'affaires to leave the country and trimmed the Kuwaiti diplomatic staff in Tripoli to three personnel.

2004 -- Kuwait inks an agreement for establishing a headquarters of the United Nations Human Settlments Programme (Habitat) in the country.

2008 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait conducts fundamental amendments on consumer and instalment loans including the lowering of the profit margin above the discount rate where the monthly instalment would not be higher than 40 percent of the net payments for the civil servants and 30 percent for the retirees, with a constant interest to be reviewed every five years.

2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the renovated Sheikh Mubarak Al-Kabeer kiosk that was the headquarters of the legitimate court in 1934 and the postal service in 1942. It had also housed the first pharmacy and the first photo studio.

2014 -- The first international police conferenced is held under the Amir's sponsorship.

2016 -- The Custom Public Directorate inks an agreement with Global Clearing House to equip the border points with X ray devices.

2020 -- The Public Authority for Sports delays all sports activities in September as a precaution against the coronavirus. (end) rk

