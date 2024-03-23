Astana's Novruz Celebration: Kazakhstan's Cultural Heritage Under International Attention

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Astana's arrangement of a grand ball to mark the Novruz holiday,
known as 'Nauryz Meiramy' in Kazakhstan, tracing back to ancient
origins despite the influence of Islam among Persian and Turkic
communities, Azernews reports.
Hosted by Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, the event drew
representatives from various diplomatic missions. The foyer of
Astana Opera, Central Asia's largest theater, was transformed into
a Kazakh aul, featuring yurts, traditional dishes, and
entertainment. Organizers donned attire reminiscent of historical
Kazakh figures.
Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, in her
address, underscored the generational transmission of Novruz
traditions and its global significance.
She announced the broadcast of Kazakh kuis by the Kazakh State
Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments to 25 countries, aiming to
promote Kazakhstan's cultural legacy.
The event showcased musical performances spanning Kazakh and
regional compositions, including Azerbaijani works. Diplomatic
representatives engaged in cultural exchange, participating in
musical ensembles alongside local artists.
