Twitter Abuzz As Mustafizur Rahman Sparkles In CSK's Impressive Victory Against RCB In Chepauk

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling start to IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings outshone Royal Challengers Bengaluru by securing a six-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Opting to bat first, RCB recovered to post a competitive 173 for six, with Skipper Faf du Plessis leading the charge before a middle-order collapse. However, Anuj Rawat's aggressive 48 off 25 balls, coupled with Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 38 off 26, lent respectability to the total. Mustafizur Rahman starred for CSK, claiming four crucial wickets.

In response, CSK chased down the target in 18.4 overs, with debutant Rachin Ravindra impressing with 37 off 15 balls. Contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28), and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17) ensured CSK's victory. Twitter erupted with reactions as Mustafizur's stellar performance set the tone for CSK's triumphant campaign kickoff.

