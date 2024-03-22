Dozens Killed In Moscow Concert Hall - Tass

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Several gunmen opened fire at a popular concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, killing dozens of people, Russia's news agency Tass said Friday.

The shooting occurred at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, west of central Moscow.

At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor" of the venue and "opened fire with automatic weapons," wounding multiple people.

The Associated Press, citing Russian Federal Security Service, reported that at least 40 people were killed and over 100 others injured in the attack.

Videos posted to social media and confirmed by US news outlets showed men with rifles moving through the concert hall.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the concert hall engulfed in flames. (end)

