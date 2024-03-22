Palestinian Presidency Condemns Israel's Seizure Of Palestinian Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency has condemned the Israeli government's decision to seize 8,000 dunams of Palestinian land as part of its efforts to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, stated that "the timing of this decision, coinciding with the arrival of the US Secretary of State to the region, poses a challenge to the American administration and to the international community, which continuously condemns settlements."

He added that "the decisions of this extremist government will not succeed in imposing facts on the ground," emphasizing that "all settlements are illegitimate. There will be no security or stability without the establishment of a Palestinian state free from settlements and settlers."

Abu Rudeineh stressed that "the US administration must demonstrate its commitment to international legitimacy and international law, and compel the occupying state to cease its war of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, otherwise the alternative will be more violence and more explosive outcomes". (end)

nq









MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108011565