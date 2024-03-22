(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and AEON Credit Service Indonesia Launch the AEON JCB Precious Card Introducing a new credit card designed to meet your family's needs!

TOKYO & JAKARTA, Mar 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB), and PT AEON Credit Service Indonesia have launched the AEON JCB Precious Card, targeting the premium segment and focusing on family needs. The credit card is designed to help Indonesian families meet their basic daily needs and still enjoy a life with the card's dining and travel benefits.

AEON JCB Precious Card consistently prioritizes customer satisfaction and remains committed to providing the maximum benefits to ensure an exceptional customer experience. In line with the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr shopping and Indonesian holiday season, AEON JCB Precious Card has launched a special loyalty program. With a minimum transaction of IDR 10 million within the first 2 months of card approval, the first 100 cardmembers will receive a travel e-voucher worth IDR 1 million. On top of that, the first 500 approved applicants will receive an IDR 50k AEON Store discount voucher. Customers can easily apply for the AEON JCB Precious Card and approved applicants receive the card within one hour at the AEON Service Counter at all AEON Malls in Indonesia.

There are three special days for AEON JCB Precious cardmembers. We begin with Thanksgiving Day, on the 20th and 30th of every month, AEON JCB Precious cardmembers who make purchases at AEON stores in Indonesia will receive 10% cashback. Continuing with Precious Day, on the first Sunday of each month, cardmember will receive 10% cashback on the transactions made at AEON stores. And Your Special Day, where cardmembers can choose one day each month to earn 10% cashback on every transaction at AEON stores.

Not only at the AEON stores in Indonesia, AEON JCB cardmembers will get the added benefit of 3% cashback on the daily dining and gasoline transactions. In addition to the 3% cashback, AEON JCB cardmembers can also enjoy discounts of up to 25% at more than 100 Japanese restaurants participating in the JCB Japan Dining Festival.

As well as the program in Indonesia, cardmembers can also enjoy benefit from the JCB Platinum Concierge Desk, a one-call service for all the services cardmembers want and need, anytime, anywhere. Cardmembers are entitled to enjoy JCB Platinum Airport Lounge services worldwide at lounges selected by JCB. Cardmembers can sit back and relax until departure time.

Takumi Takahashi, President Director, PT JCB International Indonesia, said,“JCB is proud to partner with AEON Credit Service Indonesia and launch the AEON JCB Precious Card, offering its cardmembers benefits for daily needs, shopping, dining, domestic and international travel. We hope that the AEON JCB Precious cardmembers can enjoy the experience of a complete journey with the AEON JCB Precious Card.”

About AEON Credit Service Indonesia

PT AEON Credit Service Indonesia is a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd Japan operating under AEON Co., Ltd. The Company established in Indonesia on 2006, with focused it business in consumer financing. Started 2013, the Company obtained a credit card issuer licensed from Bank Indonesia then issued its first credit card following the track of its sister companies in Japan and Overseas.

AEON Co., Ltd. itself is Japan's largest retail business conglomerate, comprising more than 300 companies, as well as overseas operations in 13 countries. In synergy with the growth of AEON Family in Japan, AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (AFSJ) offers financial solutions such as credit servicing, banking, e-money and financial consulting services to benefit customers' lifestyles and their futures. AFSJ is one of the leading credit-card issuers and consumer credit providers in Japan.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

