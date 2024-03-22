               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deputy PM Of Nepal Hosts Ambassador Of Qatar


3/22/2024 4:01:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal H E Narayan Kaji Shrestha met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal H E Mishal bin Mohammed Al Ansari. Bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Nepal were discussed during the meeting.

