'The Adani Green Energy Gallery' At UK's Science Museum To Showcase Sustainable Future: Gautam Adani

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Adani Group Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Friday said that he is glad to see the new 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' becoming a reality in partnership with the The Science Museum in the UK.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said that this gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a green and sustainable future, powered by renewable energy.

"Delighted to see the new 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' becoming a reality in partnership with the @sciencemuseum in London,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

"This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies," Gautam Adani added.

The Science Museum was founded in 1857 under Bennet Woodcroft from the collection of the Royal Society of Arts, and is one of London's major tourist attractions. It is one of the five museums in the Science Museum Group.

'The Adani Green Energy Gallery' is announced at a time when India is charting a new course in the field of renewable energy.

In a bid to set the stage for the next phase of exponential growth, the Adani Group is aiming to invest about $14 billion (nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore) across its portfolio of companies in the next fiscal year (FY25).

More than 70 per cent of the capex is likely to go into its green portfolio like renewable power and the rest will be utilised for building key infrastructure like world-class airports.

Gautam Adani has already said he will invest an estimated $100 billion into India's green energy transition over the next 10 years, with plans to scale up to 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.