Resource Label Group Increases Commitment To Sustainability With Addition Of Labelcraft

Since its start in 1967, Labelcraft has been a leading manufacturer of printed custom pressure sensitive labels, eco-friendly stickers, decals, temporary tattoos, and other products. In 2017, Labelcraft launched an industry first, 100% recyclable label release liner with the patented Enviroliner. Since that time, the company has made significant capital investments to expand their capacity and sustainable label offering.

“Sustainability is a key part of the Labelcraft culture and is critically important to our customers. We have a long history of delivering innovative sustainable solutions to our customers,” stated CEO and Owner, Brian Tomlinson.“We chose to partner with Resource Label Group because they share our commitment to protecting the environment and desire to expand these solutions to a wider variety of customers.”

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group, added,“We are proud to welcome the talented team at Labelcraft to the RLG family. Both RLG and Labelcraft share a commitment to providing industry leading sustainable packaging solutions. Together, we will continue to strengthen and expand our product offering to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.”

Labelcraft represents the 31st acquisition for RLG.

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions with a diverse product offering which includes pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, RFID/NFC technology, sustainable product solutions, scent activation technology, industrial solutions, healthcare packaging and fulfillment services. RLG provides products and services for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. Headquartered in Franklin, TN and with thirty locations across the U.S. and Canada, RLG provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. RLG is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit

