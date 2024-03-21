BRETT, A Meme Coin On Base Chain, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed BRETT tokens in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the BRETT/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 22nd March 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of BRETT, we are launching the“Join the BRETT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 1,000 USDT.







What is BRETT?

$BRETT stands as a leading meme coin on the Base Chain, featuring the beloved image of BRETT, the best friend of Pepe, with an impressive count of over 20,000 addresses already. Its forthcoming listing on CoinW marks an exciting milestone in the cryptocurrency landscape.

With a circulating market value of $324 million and a liquidity pool of $4.6 million as of March 21st, $BRETT has already garnered significant attention and support within the crypto community. This listing further underscores CoinW's commitment to providing its users with access to innovative and promising projects in the crypto space.

Tokenomics and Community

Despite its beginning stage, $BRETT has rapidly gained traction, boasting a strong community of 20,000 Twitter followers and 6,676 Telegram group subscribers. Additionally, numerous overseas Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) have been actively promoting $BRETT on Twitter, reflecting its growing global appeal.

$BRETT holds a total token supply of 10 billion, offering ample opportunities for investors and traders alike to participate in its ecosystem. While it currently lacks specific token utility, its cultural significance as a mascot of the Base Chain and a prominent symbol within the cryptocurrency realm cannot be overstated.

$1,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 1,000 USDT equivalent BRETT prize pool will be up for grabs from March 22nd, 2024, at 12:00 to March 28th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $1,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About BRETT

A legendary character inspired by Matt Furie's“Boys' Club” comic, much like PEPE. Pepe's best friend on the Base Chain. One of the most important cultural symbols in cryptocurrency and the mascot of the Base Chain.