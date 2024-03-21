French PM's Meddling In Regional Affairs Leaves Yerevan In Awkward Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Colonialism, disrespect for the sovereignty of the countries it colonized has got into the blood of the French government. Unfortunately, even though official Paris, which is used to this kind of attitude, has exceeded the limit, it is trying to behave in the same way towards Azerbaijan.

Recall that when France was leading the Minsk Group of the OSCE, it was struggling to keep the territories occupied by Armenia under its constant control, using various pretexts and secret financial resources. However, Macron's government, which does not take into account the current situation, is still in its ampoule despite the changing geopolitical situation and most importantly, position of Armenia towards Azerbaijan.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal behaves as if the South Caucasus is his entire private property. He is trying to violate international laws in addition to meddling in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. In his statement, Attal called Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures against Armenian separatism in 2023 as an invasion. He went even further and called the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan the territory of Armenia.

First up, it would probably be better for French PM to take care of its internal affairs with the dying French economy, rampant crime and racism, and the crisis in society. France should not forget that the authority that is hanged by a rope has no influence either in the territories it colonized or inside the country. Macron's government, which has gained enough antipathy towards itself, has only a way out - to extend its hand to the South Caucasus through Armenia. However, the official Paris still does not realize that that hand can be cut off one day. On the contrary, France's PM makes ambitious speeches against Azerbaijan and interferes inappropriately in issues that do not relate to his country's policy.

Nevertheless, all his demands to Azerbaijan are nothing more than an ordinary bluff, since the French authorities know very well that Baku will not give a damn about all their demands from high above.

Let them answer us this time. Let them answer that where was the French prime minister for 30 years, when 1 million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes?

Somehow then France was silent about the humanitarian catastrophe zipping its mouth over the last three decades.

Now, seeing that the situation has changed, official Paris has started to use Armenia as a tool for itself. Yerevan, which is in the midst of a decisive choice, complains in a sad voice that there is no return saying to France.

Although Pashinyan understands that it is pointless to fight for something that does not belong to Armenia, the influence of France leaves Yerevan in an awkward situation. However, the Prime Minister of Armenia may not understand that French intercession will cost Armenia dearly; apparently Yerevan has not yet realized that such dangerous games with fire will bring huge problems.

Trying to present to the world community that part of the Armenian territory is allegedly occupied, these shortsighted politicians modestly keep silent about the ongoing occupation of 8 Azerbaijani villages, and the fact that without delimitation and demarcation the border is of a conditional nature.

The blame for this lies only with the Armenian side, which for so many years seized Azerbaijani lands, and now shouts at the top of its lungs that territorial integrity must be respected. However, several years ago such calls were not heard from Yerevan. At that time, France and Armenia believed that by increasing the pressure on Azerbaijan, the Grabagh issue would be frozen and removed from the agenda in favour of Yerevan.

This happened exactly the opposite. Now France is more worried and upset than Armenia. For this reason, the prime minister of France is putting Armenia between fire and water with his absurd claims.