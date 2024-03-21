French PM's Meddling In Regional Affairs Leaves Yerevan In Awkward Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Colonialism, disrespect for the sovereignty of the countries it
colonized has got into the blood of the French government.
Unfortunately, even though official Paris, which is used to this
kind of attitude, has exceeded the limit, it is trying to behave in
the same way towards Azerbaijan.
Recall that when France was leading the Minsk Group of the OSCE,
it was struggling to keep the territories occupied by Armenia under
its constant control, using various pretexts and secret financial
resources. However, Macron's government, which does not take into
account the current situation, is still in its ampoule despite the
changing geopolitical situation and most importantly, position of
Armenia towards Azerbaijan.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal behaves as if the South
Caucasus is his entire private property. He is trying to violate
international laws in addition to meddling in the internal affairs
of Azerbaijan. In his statement, Attal called Azerbaijan's
anti-terrorist measures against Armenian separatism in 2023 as an
invasion. He went even further and called the sovereign territories
of Azerbaijan the territory of Armenia.
First up, it would probably be better for French PM to take care
of its internal affairs with the dying French economy, rampant
crime and racism, and the crisis in society. France should not
forget that the authority that is hanged by a rope has no influence
either in the territories it colonized or inside the country.
Macron's government, which has gained enough antipathy towards
itself, has only a way out - to extend its hand to the South
Caucasus through Armenia. However, the official Paris still does
not realize that that hand can be cut off one day. On the contrary,
France's PM makes ambitious speeches against Azerbaijan and
interferes inappropriately in issues that do not relate to his
country's policy.
Nevertheless, all his demands to Azerbaijan are nothing more
than an ordinary bluff, since the French authorities know very well
that Baku will not give a damn about all their demands from high
above.
Let them answer us this time. Let them answer that where was the
French prime minister for 30 years, when 1 million Azerbaijanis
were expelled from their homes?
Somehow then France was silent about the humanitarian
catastrophe zipping its mouth over the last three decades.
Now, seeing that the situation has changed, official Paris has
started to use Armenia as a tool for itself. Yerevan, which is in
the midst of a decisive choice, complains in a sad voice that there
is no return saying to France.
Although Pashinyan understands that it is pointless to fight for
something that does not belong to Armenia, the influence of France
leaves Yerevan in an awkward situation. However, the Prime Minister
of Armenia may not understand that French intercession will cost
Armenia dearly; apparently Yerevan has not yet realized that such
dangerous games with fire will bring huge problems.
Trying to present to the world community that part of the
Armenian territory is allegedly occupied, these shortsighted
politicians modestly keep silent about the ongoing occupation of 8
Azerbaijani villages, and the fact that without delimitation and
demarcation the border is of a conditional nature.
The blame for this lies only with the Armenian side, which for
so many years seized Azerbaijani lands, and now shouts at the top
of its lungs that territorial integrity must be respected. However,
several years ago such calls were not heard from Yerevan. At that
time, France and Armenia believed that by increasing the pressure
on Azerbaijan, the Grabagh issue would be frozen and removed from
the agenda in favour of Yerevan.
This happened exactly the opposite. Now France is more worried
and upset than Armenia. For this reason, the prime minister of
France is putting Armenia between fire and water with his absurd
claims.
