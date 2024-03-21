Syrskyi Discusses Battlefield Situation With France's Chief Of Army Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in a phone call with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Thierry Burkhard discussed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi posted this on Facebook.

"I had a phone call with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Burkhard. Briefed him about the battlefield situation. In particular, that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to stabilize the situation in the east," said Syrskyi.

Ammunition and air defense: CinC Syrskyi discusses Ukrainian army key needs withdelegation

He thanked the Government of the French Republic and the French people for their constant and consistent support for Ukraine.

"I also expressed my gratitude for the assistance provided in the training of Ukrainian service members in France," Syrskyi added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with a NATO delegation led by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Photo: Kharkiv Media Hub