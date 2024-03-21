New Oracle Database Survey Shows Customers Satisfied With Current Releases But Concerned With Cost, Effort, And Upgrades...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Rimini Street, Inc . (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products, and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced the findings of the Foundry survey,“Forces Driving the Future of Your Oracle Database Road Map.” The Rimini Street-sponsored research was conducted among more than 100 U.S.-based Oracle application managers and leads, database architects, database administrators, and senior IT management.

The survey examines the strategies, underlying forces driving changes, and challenges experienced by Oracle Database customers as Premier Support for 19c comes to an end as of April 2024, followed by Oracle's Extended Support in 2027.

Key Finding #1: Current Database Releases Meet Business Needs

Majority of participants plan to keep using Oracle Database (78%)

The survey shows that most enterprises depend on Oracle and are running a high number of Oracle instances, with survey participants averaging 182 instances.

To continue receiving full support from Oracle, organizations must upgrade, which can be both expensive and resource intensive. With 75% of the respondents reporting satisfaction with their Oracle Database investment, they have little incentive to upgrade.

Key Finding #2: Most Customers Running 19c or Earlier Face Expensive Upgrades or Sustaining Support in the Future

Most respondents (79%) are running version 19c or earlier.

The data reveals that 41% of respondents are running Oracle Database version 19c while 38% are running an Oracle database instance older than 19c. Today, the latter only receives Oracle's minimal Sustaining Support service, while the former is scheduled to be forced to Sustaining Support by 2027.

According to the Oracle Lifetime Support Policy, Sustaining Support from Oracle does not provide new updates and data fixes, new security alerts and critical patch updates, new upgrade scripts, 24-hour commitment and response guidelines for Severity 1 service requests, among other important capabilities.

Key Finding #3: Customers Challenged with Cost, Effort and Upgrades

Top three Oracle Database challenges include: High cost (38%), cost and effort to apply security patches (38%), and regular upgrades to maintain full support (37%)

Most respondents say their Oracle Database includes customizations, with over one-third reporting that their instances are“highly” customized. Thus, these enterprises face an important strategic choice: spend a significant amount of time and money on an upgrade or find the support they need to extend the life of their current Oracle Database investment.

Key Finding #4: Oracle Database Customers Outsource to Optimize

Over one-third of respondents (36%) are outsourcing the management of their Oracle Database to achieve superior business outcomes

With limited time, money, and resources, over 36% of respondents are outsourcing some aspects of the management of their Oracle Database infrastructure to a managed service provider to optimize and improve performance (47%), reduce costs and the burden on staff (45%), and improve their focus on innovation (37%).

“With a majority of Oracle Database customers running 19c or earlier versions and enjoying the stability of the releases, the push to upgrade to a newer version does not provide enough ROI to justify the financial and resource commitment needed,” said Robert Freeman, published author of Oracle Database RMAN Backup and Recovery and senior director, product management for Database and Middleware at Rimini Street.“We are seeing more leaders take greater control of their IT roadmap by saying 'no' to the disruption and cost of upgrades and saying 'yes' to directing their people, time, and money towards strategic initiatives that accelerate their growth and profitability goals.”

“There are options when it comes to getting quality, end-to-end IT support and services, including zero-day security, that does not require extensive, expensive regression testing and offers comprehensive coverage of your customized environment,” said Freeman.“At Rimini Street, clients such as Hyundai Motor Group go from paying more than 20% of the purchase cost of the DBMS license for maintenance and support to saving 50% on annual support fees while enjoying support for customizations Oracle does not cover.”

“No matter the size of organization, IT leaders are always challenged to deliver innovation and add to the bottom-line at the same time. To drive ROI and maintain flexibility, successful IT roadmaps are drawn based on the needs of the business, not by the vendor demands,” says Freeman.

Access the full, comprehensive report,“Forces Driving the Future of Your Oracle Database Road Map,” here .

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,500 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet , and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2024 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.“Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink