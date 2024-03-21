FOREST INDUSTRY EVENT PULP & BEYOND 2024 IS AN EFFICIENT MEETING PLACE

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS. The renewed Pulp & Beyond 2024 event, following the footsteps of PulPaper, responds to the challenges of our time and provides an efficient meeting place. It brings together the latest forest-based bioeconomy innovations, products, services and technologies as well as key people throughout the ecosystem. The new event format will have a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency and functionality. Pulp & Beyond will be arranged on 10-11 April 2024 at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre in Finland.

The main partners of the event are ABB, Andritz, Banmark, Endress+Hauser, Honeywell, Kemira, Mamec, Metsä, Nalco Finland, Nouryon, Raumaster Group, Runtech Systems, Solenis, Sulzer, UPM-Kymmene and Valmet Technologies. Nearly 200 companies have registered for the event as an exhibitor, over half of which are international companies. The 'New Wood' section will once again showcase innovations from start-up companies this year.

"The new concept has been very well received, especially by the international companies. Simplicity and sustainability are highly valued. It's easy to arrange meetings, and all of this brings clear time savings," says Business Manager Anssi Rajala , who is responsible for the event at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. "International companies are coming from all over the world, from 19 different countries including for example Austria, China, France, Germany, India, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States. The event is strongly international, providing an opportunity to network with international stakeholders."



Top speakers and discussions

In addition to the exhibition, the event offers program on two stages. The main stage features two keynote speakers and panel discussions daily. Pulp & Beyond 2024 will address topics such as climate change, the green transition and the future prospects of the forest industry. The event will also feature discussions on global economy and politics, as well as the importance of innovation. Presentations from event partners will be heard at the Speaker's Corner. All programs are in English.



Main Stage on Wednesday 10.4.2024

at 10 Climate change, and sources and sinks behind it

Keynote on global responsibility : Petteri Taalas , Head of The Finnish Meteorological Institute

at 11 Panel/dialogue: Towards carbon zero pulp & paper industry

The Role of Wood in a Renewable Carbon Economy: Michael Carus , Founder nova-institute and Executive Manager of the Renewable Carbon Initiative

Why Carbon Zero?: Petri Vasara , Dr. Tech., Vice President, AFRY

at 13 Keynote: Role of EU-policies in global responsibility: Paula Lehtomäki, CEO, Finnish Forest Industries Federation

at 15 Panel: Green transition from policymakers' and investors' point of view

Petri Sarvamaa , Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Sirpa Pietikäinen Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Jori Ringman , Director General, Cepi, Rainer Häggblom , Chairman, Häggblom & Partners Ltd, parent company of Vision Hunters Ltd. & Board Member, United Bankers Ltd.

Main Stage on Thursday 11.4.2024

at 10 Keynote: Prospects on global economy, Risto E.J. Penttilä, CEO, Nordic West Office

at 11 World Bioeconomy Forum WBF Roundtable session: Bioproducts as investments - Drivers and obstacles.

Keynote: Dirk Carrez, Executive Director, Bio-based Industries Consortium

Panel (moderated by Ludo Diels ): Christian Orglmeister, Executive Director for New Bio-businesses, Strategy, Digital Tech, Suzano, Bernardita Araya, Head of CMPC Ventures , Petri Hakanen, CTO, UPM, Peep Pitk, CDO (Chief Development Officer), OÜ Fibenol

at 13 Keynote: Driving responsibility and sustainable company growth with innovations – Case: MM Alaska Barrier Grease,

Michael Strobl, Director Innovation, Product Development & Technical Services, MM BOARD & PAPER GmbH

at 14.30 Panel: Going beyond the boundaries: what are the next chapters for forest industry?

Per Tomani, Director Business Development, Biorefinery & Energy, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden , Åsa Ek, SVP, Head of Innovations, Stora Enso, Kristiina Kruus, Dean, D.Sc. (Tech), Aalto University, School of Chemical Engineering , Johan Engström, CTO, Andritz



The whole programme : - also the programme of Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference on Tuesday 9.4.



Unique concept

Unlike any other events organised by the Helsinki Expo & Convention Centre, the new concept offers four different turnkey participation packages, providing everything needed for participation. The new event concept focuses on simplicity, time-saving, sustainability, and impact. Booth structures are made from durable and recyclable materials. With the organiser taking care of all practical matters, event partners can fully focus on networking and business. Sustainability plays a key role in aspects such as dining and travel.

Participants have the option to offset travel emissions, and only responsibly produced food is available at the event. For industry professionals, the event offers networking and learning opportunities. A significant feature is the matchmaking tool, through which both exhibitors and visitors can schedule meetings in advance of the fair, either at meeting points or at booths.



Meeting spaces, remote work areas, and meeting points

The event area is designed to be comfortable, with several spaces where attendees can work on their own tasks or hold meetings. There are also food trucks, multiple restaurants, and cozy cafes on-site. The event is full of various active encounters – discussions, forums, meetings, and networking. Evening programs are also organised alongside the event.



Pulp & Beyond will be held for the first time on April 10–11, 2024, at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Registration for the event is free:

The Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference (450 € + VAT) will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, in collaboration with the Finnish Forest Products Engineers' Association (PI), will host the Pulp & Beyond 2024 Conference and the leading international forest industry event Pulp & Beyond 2024 (free for visitors) from Wednesday to Thursday, April 10th to 11th, 2024, at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The Pulp & Beyond 2024 excursion to Jyväskylä (250 € + VAT) will be organized from April 11th to 12th, 2024. Concurrently, from April 10th to 11th, 2024, at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, ChemBio Finland 2024 and Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2024 will be held.



