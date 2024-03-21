Gate.Io's Reserves Surpass $6 Billion, With A Reserve Surplus Of $820 Million

(MENAFN- B2Press) Among the world's leading exchanges in digital asset trading, Gate has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report. According to the report, Gate's reserves reached 115.49% in March. The reserves of Gate increased by over 40% compared to January, surpassing $6 billion. Thus, the reserve surplus reached $820 million.

Details of the Gate March 2024 Proof of Reserves:

Total Reserve Value: $6,124,168,811

Reserve Surplus: $821,492,191

Ratio of Total Reserves to User Funds: 115.49%

According to the most recently published proof of reserves report, significant growth was seen in Gate's reserves within 60 days. In recent years, Gate has achieved significant successes, especially due to its technical strength, market impact, and the high importance it places on

Gate's proof of reserves report covers 189 digital assets, each with a reserve ratio exceeding 100%. Proof of reserves reports provide users with a higher level of security. Gate offers a platform where users can independently verify their accounts and

Gate has stated that efforts to enhance the security and transparency of digital asset trading continue. In 2023, the cryptocurrency exchange advanced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) solution to a higher level by adopting Zero Knowledge Proof technology (Zk-SNARKs), not only strengthening the PoR scheme but also further increasing the platform's security and transparency.

Additionally, Gate has collaborated with Hacken, a global leader in security auditing, to enhance the security and smart contract auditing of the platform through comprehensive security audits. Hacken's latest report shows that Gate's Proof of Reserve solution is superior in blockchain technology and cryptographic systems, providing a more reliable digital asset trading environment for users.

The latest reserve value of Gate in March 2024 proves its stable growth in the field of digital asset trading. With ongoing technological innovations and deep collaboration with security audit firms, Gate will continue to maintain its leading position for global digital asset traders.

